India sends troops to Manipur as ethnic clashes leave 54 dead

IMPHAL, INDIA - The death toll after ethnic clashes in India’s remote northeast rose to 54 on Saturday, with fresh violence overnight despite authorities rushing in troops to restore order.

Thousands of soldiers were sent to Ma­nipur state after a protest march by a trib­al group turned violent on Wednesday.

Authorities imposed an internet blackout and issued shoot-at-sight or­ders in “extreme cases” in an effort to contain the unrest.

The situation remained tense after a fresh bout of violence on Friday night, hours after the state’s top police offi­cer warned that rioters had stolen arms and ammunition from police stations.

Hospital morgues in the state capital Imphal and Churachandpur district fur­ther south had reported a combined to­tal of 54 dead, according to local media.

“16 bodies were kept in the morgue of the Churachandpur district hospi­tal while 15 bodies were in Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East district,” Press Trust of In­dia news agency reported, citing an un­named local official.

“The Regional Institute of Medical Sci­ences at Lamphel in Imphal West dis­trict reported 23 dead.”

Manipur director general of police P. Doungel told reporters Friday that se­curity forces were bringing the situa­tion under control.

Army patrols had “gone a long way to quell the thing off”, he said.

But he added that some police sta­tions had been overrun by “miscreants” who stole arms and ammunition and is­sued a public appeal for their return.

Security forces and the Manipur gov­ernment have yet to issue an official death toll for this week’s violence.

India’s law minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters Saturday that “many lives have been lost” after days of clashes alongside damage to property.

The internet blackout has impeded the flow of information from Manipur and de­tails of the latest clashes remain sparse.

An Indian army unit based in neigh­bouring Nagaland state said13,000 peo­ple had sought shelter from the violence.

- ‘FLED FOR OUR LIVES’ -

“My sons convinced me to escape to safety,” Pishakmacha Thokchom, 53, told AFP from one of the relief centres set up in Imphal East district.

“But they stayed behind and I’m now deeply worried for them,” she added.

Vijaya Thingaijam, 47, sheltering at the same centre, told AFP he had fled in a panic after a group began firing guns.

“We abandoned all our belongings and fled for our lives,” he said.

On Thursday, security forces fired tear gas in Imphal to disperse protesters, some of whom had set alight vehicles and houses in parts of the city.

Burnt out vehicles were seen on streets otherwise empty due to the im­position of a round-the-clock curfew.

Defence officials said Friday that addi­tional troops had been brought into the state by road and air.

Tribal groups were protesting against demands by the state’s majority Meitei community to be recognised under the government’s “Scheduled Tribe” category.

Indian law gives tribes falling under that designation reserved quotas for government jobs and college admis­sions as a form of affirmative action to address structural inequality and dis­crimination.

Manipur is part of India’s remote northeast, a region linked to the rest of the country by a narrow land corridor that has seen decades of unrest among ethnic and separatist groups.

The northeast is home to dozens of tribal groups and small guerrilla armies whose demands range from greater au­tonomy to secession from India.