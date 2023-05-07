Sunday, May 07, 2023
Irsa releases 148,200 cusecs water

Irsa releases 148,200 cusecs water
APP
May 07, 2023
ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 148,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 135,900 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1438.82 feet and was 40.82 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded at 37,500 cusecs while outflow at 48,000 cusecs. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1122.35 feet, which was 72.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 43,200 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 68,700, 53,700, 38,900 and 9,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 35,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 11,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

 

APP

