Islamabad police arrest 8 PTI workers from capital for violating section 144

Islamabad/rawalpindi-After the enforcement of Section 144 in federal capital on Saturday, as many as eight Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) workers including three females were taken into custody from outside F-9 Park and other areas for violating the ban, informed sources.

The party workers were arrested during a rally being taken by PTI Islamabad chapter to express solidarity with Chief Justice of Pakistan and judiciary.

The detained workers have been identified as Nasir Jamil, Qazim Muhammad Ilyas (held from Jinnah Super), Raja Jahanzeb (arrested from limits of PS Khanna) and Rabia Iqbal Khan, Shumaila Naseer and Mehwish Ashmed Khan, who were taken into custody from precinct of PS Shalimar by the police.

Earlier, Islamabad police, following the orders of Ministry of Interior and Inspector General of Police, had imposed a ban on public gatherings and assemblies in federal capital.

Ministry of Interior issued a notification for imposing Section 144, under which there will be a ban on rallies, assemblies, protests, sit-ins and other forms of public gatherings across the city.

However, the PTI workers and leaders violated ban and taken out rallies in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, PTI former MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique also held a public rally oustide Lal Haveli to express solidarity with judiciary and chief justice of Pakistan.

A large number of PTI leaders and workers participated in the rally.

Addressing the rally, PTI leader Sheikh Rashid Shafique said that the whole nation is standing with Imran Khan, the former premier, to defend the constitution and judiciary. He said that the government should avoid violating constitution and running a defaming campaigns against respected judges. He said that the PDM had failed in mitigating the maladies of public. He said that he along with Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and other leaders had managed to pull out a large number of people belonging to various walks of life to support Imran Khan.

The participants of rally chanted slogans against PDM and in favour of PTI and Imran Khan.

Police have made tight security arrangements to protect the participants of the rally.