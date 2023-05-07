Sunday, May 07, 2023
Islamabad police nab drug dealer

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 07, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad capital police have arrested a notorious drug dealer involved in a series of drug peddling cases and recovered a huge cache of heroin and ice from his possession, a police public relations officer said on Saturday.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the officials of Police Station Tarnol of Islamabad capital police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.

Following these directives, the SHO Tarnol Shabbir Ahmad Tanoli and his team used technical and human resources and arrested an accused involved in a series of drug peddling cases. The accused was identified as Naqash Khan. Police team also recovered 8761 gram heroin and 120 gram ice worth more than Rs10 million from his possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed that he bought the drug from Peshawar and supplied it in different areas of the twin cities. Police team is also raiding different hideouts of the drug peddlers.

CPO/ DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari has appreciated the police performance. He emphasized that Islamabad Police will not leave any stone unturned to curb the menace of drugs. “No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of our young generation,” he added.

