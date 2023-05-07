Sunday, May 07, 2023
Jirga calls for durable peace in Kurram after deadly school shooting

Our Staff Reporter
May 07, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR    -    A local peace jirga Saturday decided to take var­ious steps for establishing durable peace in the tribal district of Kurram.

The jirga was held in Governor’s Cottage, Parachinar, district headquarters Kurram which was attended by the Federal Minister for Human Resource and Overseas Pakistanis, Sajid Hussain Turi, Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Moham­mad Ali Shah, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Kohat, Sher Akbar Khan, Brigadier Shehzad Azeem, Dep­uty Commissioner (DC) Kurram, Syed Saiful Islam and other authorities.

The participants of the jirga discussed one-point agenda of the establishment of durable peace and stressed need for taking steps in this regard.

Addressing the participants of the jirga, a trib­al elder, Inayat Hussain Turi and Principal Iqbal Hussain Turi called for inclusion of the staff and class-IV employees present in the school at the time of the incident and continuation of the on­going examinations of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC).

Funeral prayer of martyred teachers offered

On this occasion, Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Mohammad Ali Shah said that the restoration of peace was the top priority and all necessary steps for the purpose would be taken.

Federal Minister for Human Resource and Overseas Pakistanis, Sajid Hussain Turi termed the killing of innocent teachers and other peo­ple inside the school sorrowful and stressed for unveiling the faces of the culprits and bringing them to justice.

Our Staff Reporter

