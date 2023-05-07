Kite manufacturing factory unearthed, 3 arrested

LAHORE - Civil Lines police have claimed to unearth a kite manufacturing fac­tory and arrested 3 accused besides confiscating heavy material.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that SHO Civil Lines po­lice station Abdul Jabbar on a tip-off conducted raid near Riaz Sha­hid Chowk and arrested Siddique Ashraf, Umar and his brother Shoaib residents of Madan Pura red handed while manufacturing kites and its flying material including chemical­ly-coated string. The police also seized more than 250 bundles of string and two machines being used to prepare kite-flying material and locked premises of the factory.

The police locked the accused be­hind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.