Sunday, May 07, 2023
Kite manufacturing factory unearthed, 3 arrested

Our Staff Reporter
May 07, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -    Civil Lines police have claimed to unearth a kite manufacturing fac­tory and arrested 3 accused besides confiscating heavy material. 

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that SHO Civil Lines po­lice station Abdul Jabbar on a tip-off conducted raid near Riaz Sha­hid Chowk and arrested Siddique Ashraf, Umar and his brother Shoaib residents of Madan Pura red handed while manufacturing kites and its flying material including chemical­ly-coated string. The police also seized more than 250 bundles of string and two machines being used to prepare kite-flying material and locked premises of the factory. 

The police locked the accused be­hind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Our Staff Reporter

