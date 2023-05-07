LG by-election for 56 seats in 5 divisions of Sindh being held today

The by-election for the remaining 56 seats of Local bodies in 5 divisions of Sindh are being held on Sunday.

The polling process will start at eight in the morning and will continue till five in the evening without any break in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad Divisions.

For the 56 seats, there are a total 434 candidates in the run while more than six hundred and 90 thousand male and female voters will use their right to franchise to elect their local representatives.

In Karachi, polling would be held for 11 seats of the UC chairman and vice chairman and 15 seats of ward members.

There are 449 polling stations and one thousand five hundred and eighty six polling booths established in the province for by polls.

The Sindh Government has made elaborate security arrangements and appointed more than seven thousand police personnel to perform duties around polling stations.