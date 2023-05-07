London police detain dozens of protesters during King’s coronation

LONDON - UK police on Saturday arrested leading mem­bers of the anti-monar­chy group Republic as they prepared to pro­test along the route of a procession for the coro­nation of King Charles III, the organisation said. London's Metro­politan Police Service said it made dozens of arrests during King Charles III’s coronation. “A total of 52 arrests have been made today for offences including affray, public order offences, breach of the peace and conspiracy to cause a public nui­sance. All of these people remain in custody,” police said in a press state­ment Republic chief executive Gra­ham Smith was one of those arrest­ed before the group had a chance to wave placards declaring: “Not My King.” Some onlookers nearby shouted “free Graham Smith!” But others shouted “God save the king” and waved Union flags. A camera crew from the group Alliance of Eu­ropean Republican Movements was at the scene and asked a senior po­lice officer why the group had been detained. “They’re under arrest. End of,” the officer told them, walking off. There was no immediate comment from London’s Metropolitan po­lice force, which was controversial­ly granted new anti-protest powers by the UK government under a new law rushed through this week. On its Twitter feed, Republic confirmed the arrests and seizure of placards.