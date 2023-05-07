Sunday, May 07, 2023
Luxury vehicle worth Rs10 million snatched in Karachi

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-A CCTV footage was surfaced in which a luxury vehicle worth Rs10 million was snatched by armed street criminals from Karachi on Saturday.

According to the details, the incident was reported from Karachi’s Bhains colony area where a gang car lifters snatched a luxury car on gun point and fled from the scene.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, the suspects arrived on a bike and a white car, one of the dacoits got off a car and headed towards the luxury car – parked on a footpath – forced the driver to leave vehicle at gunpoint, and fled on the luxury vehicle.

The police officials stated that the dacoit took the car and fled towards Northern Bypass, while the value of the snatched car is more than Rs 10 million, moreover, the search is underway to take necessary action against the suspects.

OUR STAFF REPORT

