Mainly dry weather expected in most plain parts of country

Mainly dry weather is expected in most plain parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad eighteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar nineteen, Quetta nine, Gilgit twelve, Murree seven and Muzafarabad sixteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather and chances of rain with thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag six degree centigrade, Jammu eighteen, Leh one, Shopian and Baramula seven degree centigrade.