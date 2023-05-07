Sunday, May 07, 2023
Man opens fire on vendor ‘for selling stale watermelon’

Staff Reporter
May 07, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -    A shopkeeper was injured after a customer allegedly opened fire on him in Lahore’s Sab­zazar area on Saturday. Po­lice said the incident took place at Kharak drain bridge in Sabzazar where a cus­tomer complained to the shopkeeper about the stale watermelon he sold. When shopkeeper Abid replied in a bitter tone, the customer became enraged and opened fire as a result of which Abid suffered bullet injuries on the chest and was grievous­ly injured. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted Abid to hospital for urgent medical assistance. Police said teams were con­ducting raids to arrest the suspect.

