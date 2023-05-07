Sunday, May 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Mango season begins with arrival of ‘Saroli’ in Mirpurkhas

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 07, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

MIRPURKHAS-The Mango season has commenced in Mirpurkhas district with the initial arrival of the Saroli variety of the fruit in local markets. According to a report,  Saroli mango was being sold at Rs250 kg while mango box was being traded at Rs2,000 however rates could be declined and 180 more varieties would also arrive including Sindhri, Langra, Dosahri and Chaunsa. Meanwhile, residents of the city have urged Commissioner Shafique Ahmed Mahesar and Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abdin to organise the annual mango festival next month which was postponed due to the outbreak of corona pandemic so that Mango could get its glory and people could have fun as well.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1683346461.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023