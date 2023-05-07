Mango season begins with arrival of ‘Saroli’ in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS-The Mango season has commenced in Mirpurkhas district with the initial arrival of the Saroli variety of the fruit in local markets. According to a report, Saroli mango was being sold at Rs250 kg while mango box was being traded at Rs2,000 however rates could be declined and 180 more varieties would also arrive including Sindhri, Langra, Dosahri and Chaunsa. Meanwhile, residents of the city have urged Commissioner Shafique Ahmed Mahesar and Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abdin to organise the annual mango festival next month which was postponed due to the outbreak of corona pandemic so that Mango could get its glory and people could have fun as well.