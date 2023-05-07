Mickey Arthur for PCB: Tips for Captain Babar Azam

In a recent news event, PCB’s Mickey Arthur declared that Pakistan’s “Babar Azam is the number one top order batsman in the world right now.”

Arthur’s comment follows the Pakistan Cricket Board’s announcement of his reappointment as its Director of Cricket on April 20th. The PCB has reportedly hired him under a year-long contract. On working with the men in green, Arthur commented that the Pakistan team has the potential to be number one across all formats.

Mickey Arthur’s Comments about Captain Babar Azam

Moreover, just a week following his recruitment, he stated that Babar Azam “is going to be a legend of the game.” He has a record of playing 97 ODIs, 47 tests and 103 T20 matches for Pakistan. And he has managed to score 17 centuries in ODIs, 9 in tests and 3 in T20Is.

Talking about the all-format men’s team captain, Mickey Arthur said he was most impressed by “the speed of his hands.”

Arthur believes that the key is “to give him opportunities to succeed”. He is reportedly excited to work with the player, known for his first-class right-handed batting style. Arthur considers him to be the best batsman in the world.

Mickey Arthur: Past Teams Coached

However, Mickey is also one of the most prolific Pakistan national cricket team coaches. Moreover, his career includes several head coach and coaching staff positions, such as

As Head Coach

2005–2010: South Africa

2010–2013: Australia

2016–2019: Pakistan

2019–2021: Sri Lanka

Other Leagues

Karachi Kings

Dhaka Dynamites

Derbyshire

Dambulla Aura

Based on this experience, he believes Babar still has “room for improvement…(and that it is important)...to keep challenging him...”

PCB’s Goal for Babar and the Pakistan Cricket Team

Working closely with the PCB, Arthur’s next goal is to sweep away the 2023 World Cup. However, he is very sure of Azam and his teammates, stating that the Pakistan cricket team players have the skills to pull off a victory.

Arthur is believed to have inked the deal with PCB in Islamabad. According to reports, the contract was signed in the presence of management committee chairman Najam Sethi, chief selector Haroon Rashid and Babar.

Arthur Vouches for Babar Azam

During these discussions, the newly appointed Director reportedly told the PCB that the Pakistan team has the potential to win the World Cup under Babar’s captaincy.

This vote of confidence comes on the heels of recent criticisms of Azam’s stint with the team.

However, the Babar Azam captaincy record the T20Is results speak for themselves.

Arthur recommended that the body keep Babar as skipper until the upcoming ICC World Cup.

The former head coach displayed his faith in his leadership capabilities by telling the PCB there was no better option than to replace Babar as captain on short notice.

The ICC World Cup, scheduled to be played in India in October-November, is the highlight of the cricket world. As a testament to Azam’s captaincy skills, Arthur is believed to have told the body that the current lineup requires proper leadership despite the Pakistan cricket team players boasting considerable skills.

India vs Pakistan Faceoff?

Mickey Arthur will be involved in the Pakistan team’s strategy-making for the ICC World Cup as part of his role. Arthur is expected to design and execute these plans for the PCB in his capacity as Director. Fans of Men in Green will remember fondly his past stint as one of the best Pakistan national cricket team coaches.

As the team’s head coach from 2016 to 2019, Arthur led them to the No. 1 spot for the Tests and the T20Is. Moreover, many will be wondering if the former head coach can replicate this ICC Champions 2017 victory this time.

Arthur will also be a part of the ACC Asia Cup Pakistan, supporting Pakistan’s matches against India. And with the Babar Azam captaincy record + the Kholi Tests performances, it seems that a Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli face-off is on the cards.