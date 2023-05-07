Monkeypox Detected

On 1st May, the federal health minister announced that Pakistan was free of monkeypox disease after the only patient who had tested positive for the virus had recovered. The patient was a man who had arrived at the Islamabad airport from Saudi Arabia and had been quarantined in the capital. At that moment, there was no evidence of localised transmission in Pakistan, and this was the first case of monkeypox in the country after cases had seen a worldwide rise. Unfortunately, just a few days after this announcement, a child suspected of the disease was reported by the National Institute of Child Health in Karachi.

The NICH report includes a nine-year-old girl travelling from Saudi Arabia who was not kept in quarantine after her family denied permission for this. While the family was counseled about precautions, this is a serious situation and carries immense risk of transmission in the city. The Federal Ministry of Health is closely monitoring the situation, as a timely response is crucial for controlling any communicable disease, but the public must also realise the importance of disease control. It should be emphasised that all Covid-related precautions will also be applied to monkeypox, as the disease can spread easily from humans to other humans and from the environment to humans. While the disease carries a low mortality risk, it is highly contagious.

After the initial detection in Islamabad, the Sindh health services director-general also issued a high alert to hospitals in Sindh. This includes isolation wards and designated safe areas. This was a good step as hospitals will need to be more readily proactive with disease transmissions. Monkeypox can be transmitted through bodily fluids, lesions on the skin or internal mucosal surfaces such as the mouth or throat, respiratory droplets, and contaminated objects. This makes its control difficult and requires an emergency response. Pakistan cannot afford another outbreak of communicable disease. Already, attention is being directed to polio and we are short on resources. Guidelines and measures for control must be directed and broadcast.