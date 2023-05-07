NADRA collaborates with Virtual Remittance Gateway to enhance digital payments ecosystem

ISLAMABAD - National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Saturday signed an agreement with Virtual Remittance Gateway (VRG) to launch a Billing Switch, NIS payment collec­tion services, a Unified USSD channel for collection service, and interop­erable services at NADRA e-Sahulat centers to an extensive user base of 7.7 million Asaan Mobile Account (AMA) holders. NADRA and VRG’s collaboration marks a significant step forward for the digital financial services industry in the country, said a statement issued by the authority.

“This partnership promises to bring unparalleled convenience and a seamless and secure experience to millions of people across the coun­try.” Speaking on the occasion, Chair­man NADRA, Tariq Malik lauded “this collaboration is a unique opportu­nity to enhance the digital payments ecosystem.” He also highlighted the importance of digital payments in today’s world and how it had revolu­tionised the way people transact.

Malik stated that the partnership marked a significant breakthrough in providing AMA Scheme users with the most efficient payment options. With this collaboration, they can effortlessly pay their utility bills, NIS fees, obtain NIMS certificates and perform in­teroperable financial transactions in a hassle-free manner, he added. “The fu­ture of financial services is digital, and the scaling up of digital services with convenience will unlock the potential of millions of Pakistanis,” said CEO VRG Salman Ali. He added that their core objective was to build global and local partnerships to facilitate digital payment and enhance digital financial services adoption by the underserved populations, including women, youth, the unbanked, and the under-banked. Asaan Mobile Account Scheme is now a landmark achievement for Pakistan in line with ‘financial inclusion and women empowerment’ goals serving 7.7 plus million accounts and has pro­cessed 62m transactions worth RA 59 billion of financial transactions to date.

The female accounts stand at 39 percent which has never been achieved earlier, according to NAD­RA. The AMA Scheme is recognised by the World Economic Forum’s EDISON ALLIANCE network and has been showcased to 70 plus countries. Furthermore, due to the achievements of AMA Scheme and its upcoming product’s road map, Pakistan has been under consider­ation to become a member of the Light House Countries Network by the World Economic Forum, the au­thority said in the statement.