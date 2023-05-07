Narcotics smuggling bids foiled  

KARACHI - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled several narcotics smuggling bids and arrested five drug peddlers besides recovery cache of narcotics in countrywide operations on Saturday. According to ANF spokesperson, a drug smuggling attempt from Islamabad was thwarted and 65 capsules filled with heroin were recovered from a suspect who is said to be a resident of Rawalpindi. Besides that 59 capsules filled with ice and 10 capsules filled with heroin were also recovered from a woman. Both the suspects along with the facilitator were arrested. The ANF spokesman said the suspects were trying to travel to Bahrain by flight number F789. He further said 1200 pills of drugs were recovered from a suspect in an operation near Canal Road in Peshawar, while 900 grams of heroin, 300 grams of opium and a pistol were recovered from another suspect near Rahim Wala Chowk in Multan. Spokesman added that legal action has been initiated against the arrested suspects under the Anti-Narcotics Act.