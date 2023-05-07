National Women’s Basketball Championship in Karachi from 13th

LAHORE-Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has announced that the National Women’s Basketball Championship 2023 will be held in Karachi from June 13 to 17 in an unprecedented manner.

Iqbal Memon said this while addressing the meeting of the organizing committee in the presence of ACG Abid Qamar Sheikh, KBBA President Ghulam Mohammad Khan, Organizing Secretary Zaima Khatun, Sadaf Jan and other personalities.

The Commissioner Karachi said: “I am deeply grateful to the PBBF for granting this event to Karachi, which will host this national women event in a trend-setting manner. When the participating teams leave Karachi for their division, they will remember their stay in the city for the rest of their lives.

Iqbal Memon said that the KBBA should select its best team to qualify for the finals of the national event. He directed the KBBA to select their team next week and organize an exhibition match for them while also organize a coaching camp for them.

He said that he would visit the venue of the championship next week and take a detailed look at the facilities. He also announced that the prizes of the championship will be sponsored by the Commissioner’s Office. On this occasion, Zaima Khatun gave a detailed briefing of the event, while Zahid Malik, Muhammad Yaqoob also told the Commissioner about the arrangements of the championship.

On this occasion, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan appointed Lyari Vice Chairman and prominent sports organizer Jameel Hout as championship’s liaison officer and announced that various committees will be formed to organize the championship next week.