Nigeria wants to increase trade with Pakistan to at least $3 billion: Minister

ISLAMABAD-Nigeria wants to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan to at least $3 billion as both countries have the potential to achieve this target.

This was stated by Hadi Sirika, Minister for Aviation of Nigeria, while addressing the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Capt. Nuhu Musa, Director General Civil Aviation Authority of Nigeria, Capt. Modibo Alkali, Rector Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Bolaji Alkali, Director Trade and Investment Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, Muhammad Bello Abio, High Commissioner of Nigeria to Pakistan, and others also accompanied him on the occasion.

The Nigerian aviation minister said that his country enjoys bilateral trade of around $15 billion with India and over $4 billion with Indonesia and it wants to further increase trade with Pakistan as both countries are a huge market of nearly half a billion people. He said that Nigeria is working for direct flights with Pakistan that would help improve people to people and business to business relations between the two countries. He said that Nigeria is also interested in strengthening cooperation with Pakistan in transportation, tourism, trade & commerce, industry and other sectors. He said that Pakistani investors should invest in Nigeria to take advantage of its tax holidays and free economic zones.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), said that the bilateral trade of around US$ 114 million between Pakistan and Nigeria is quite negligible as compared to the actual potential of both countries. He stressed that Pakistan and Nigeria should make efforts to increase their bilateral trade to at least US$ 3 billion in the next few years as both countries have potential to achieve this target. He said that Pakistan can export many products to Nigeria and other African countries including textiles, rice, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, electrical appliances, processed food, cosmetic & beauty products, leather goods, IT products, financial services. He said that both countries should encourage regular exchange of business delegations to explore all untapped areas of mutual cooperation and said that ICCI would consider taking a delegation to Nigeria in future. He hoped that the start of direct flights between Pakistan and Nigeria would help increase bilateral trade volume and urged that both governments should put this project on fast track to achieve its beneficial results.

Capt. Nuhu Musa, Director General Civil Aviation Authority of Nigeria, Capt. Bolaji Alkali, Director Trade and Investment Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, and Muhammad Bello Abio, High Commissioner of Nigeria to Pakistan, also spoke at the occasion and stressed for increasing trade and investment cooperation with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the four-member delegation led by Hadi Sirika, Minister for Aviation of Nigeria, called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Saturday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries. During the meeting, the delegation and the federal minister engaged in discussions on increasing people-to-people contact, promoting cultural exchanges, and enhancing touristic and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Nigeria. They recognized the importance of fostering closer ties in these areas to promote mutual understanding and strengthen the bond between the two nations. A key focus of the discussion was the aviation field, with both sides emphasizing the need for joint ventures and collaborations in this sector. They recognized the potential for enhancing connectivity and cooperation in the aviation industry, which would contribute to increased trade and economic growth between Pakistan and Nigeria.

Syed Naveed Qamar warmly welcomed the Nigerian delegation and expressed his commitment to strengthening bilateral trade relations. He assured the dignitaries of the government’s full support in increasing trade between the two countries, in line with Pakistan’s Look Africa Policy. This policy aims to enhance economic and trade ties with African nations, including Nigeria. The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides expressing their determination to explore new avenues of cooperation, particularly in the aviation sector, and to work towards deepening economic ties between Pakistan and Nigeria.