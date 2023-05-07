Over 27 million metric tonnes wheat produced in Pakistan: Cheema

BAHAWALPUR-Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema has said that wheat crop production was recorded at over 27 million metric tonnes this year. He expressed hope that this year country would not import wheat. He said this while addressing “Meet the Press” program at Bahawalpur Press Club here on Saturday. He said that in past, Pakistan used to export wheat to other countries, adding that but later, it imported wheat due to several reasons including climate changes.

He said that due to flash floods in Sindh province last year, we feared that we would have to import wheat to cater need of the country, adding that but this year, we achieved record production of wheat at over 27 million matric tons. He recalled that Afghanistan, Central Asian states and few other countries used to depend on Pakistan to cater their need in respect of wheat. “It is reality that huge quantity of wheat and sugar productions and urea fertilizer was smuggled to Afghanistan and Central Asia from Pakistan.” He said that due to inflation across the world and price hike, Pakistan was also facing financial constrains. He, however, said that current government provided free of cost wheat flour to people during the holy month of Ramazan despite the fact that the country had been facing financial constraints. He said that the government had been providing subsidy to farmers’ community as well as taking measures to provide relief to common men. “Steps are being taken to provide relief to common people,” he said. “The government set support price of wheat at Rs 3,900 per 40 kilograms in order to encourage peasants,” he added. He said that this year, Pakistan exported rice to Iran and imported apple fruit from it.