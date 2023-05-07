Over 546 students received degrees during 9th convocation of Sukkur IBA

SUKKUR - Sukkur IBA University held its 9th convocation on Saturday on its main campus, where as many as 546 students from various disciplines were awarded degrees by Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah. The graduating students were conferred degrees in various disciplines including Business Administration, Agri-business, Accounting and Finance, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical engineering, Education and Mathematics. Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal was awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd position holders. Speaking as the Chief Guest, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah extended Congratulations to the graduates and said that the Sukkur IBA University is recognized as one of the prestigious institutions of the country. He said late Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui’s immense contributions to Sukkur IBA University will never be forgotten, and we owe him for his wonderful services in the establishment of this institution.”