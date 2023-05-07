Sunday, May 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Over 546 students received degrees during 9th convocation of Sukkur IBA

STAFF REPORT
May 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - Sukkur IBA University held its 9th convocation on Saturday on its main campus, where as many as 546 students from various disciplines were awarded degrees by Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah. The graduating students were conferred degrees in various disciplines including Business Administration, Agri-business, Accounting and Finance, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical engineering, Education and Mathematics. Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal was awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd position holders. Speaking as the Chief Guest, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah extended Congratulations to the graduates and said that the Sukkur IBA University is recognized as one of the prestigious institutions of the country. He said late Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui’s immense contributions to Sukkur IBA University will never be forgotten, and we owe him for his wonderful services in the establishment of this institution.”

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1683346461.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023