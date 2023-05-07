Pakistan, Afghanistan express commitment to boost trade ties

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan and Afghanistan on Saturday expressed their commitment to strengthening trade ties and addressing the challenges faced in the trade relationship between the two countries.

Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Commerce, along with his Afghan counterpart, Haji Nooruddin Azizi, co-chaired a high-level formal meeting on bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The meeting, held on Saturday, saw the participation of senior officials from the Ministries of Commerce, Customs, Transport, and finance from both sides. Detailed discussions were conducted on various important aspects, including customs cooperation, border management, bilateral trade, reduction of tariffs and issues related to pharmaceutical and meat industry.

The ministers emphasized the significance of smooth customs processes and efficient border management to facilitate trade and enhance economic cooperation. They also stressed the need to streamline and simplify trade procedures, aiming to reduce bottlenecks and ensure a conducive environment for bilateral trade. The participants exchanged views on enhancing trade volumes and expanding the range of traded goods between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The ministers acknowledged the importance of diversifying trade beyond traditional items and exploring new avenues of economic cooperation. Furthermore, discussions were held on improving infrastructure and connectivity to facilitate trade flows. The officials highlighted the potential benefits of investing in transportation and logistics infrastructure, which would contribute to increased trade activity and economic growth. Both sides expressed their commitment to addressing any challenges that hinder bilateral trade and pledged to work together to create a more favorable trade environment. The meeting concluded on a positive note, with the participants expressing their determination to strengthen trade ties and foster closer economic cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Mayor of Brampton calls

on Syed Naveed Qamar

Mayor of Brampton, Canada, Patrick Brown called on Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Commerce, to discuss matters of mutual interest and explore potential areas of cooperation. They explored avenues to strengthen ties between Pakistan and Brampton, particularly in areas of commerce, trade, and investment.

Mayor Patrick Brown appreciated that Pakistan’s economy is resilient in wake of current economic situation. He acknowledged the vibrant Pakistani community in Brampton and emphasized importance of nurturing cultural and economic connections. Syed Naveed Qamar welcomed Mayor Patrick Brown and appreciated his efforts to promote bilateral relations and agreed to work towards enhancing cooperation by facilitating trade delegations, exploring investment prospects, and fostering cultural exchanges.