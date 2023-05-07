Pakistan, China, Afghanistan discuss terrorism, trade

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Ministers of Pa­kistan, China and Af­ghanistan on Saturday held discussions cov­ering areas of politi­cal engagement, count­er-terrorism, trade and connectivity.

Pakistan hosted the 5th China-Pakistan-Af­ghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers dia­logue here at the Min­istry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari, China's Foreign Minis­ter Qin Gang and Act­ing Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi held produc­tive discussions on mat­ters of mutual concern.

According to Foreign Office, “Pakistan looks forward to advancing our common agenda for regional cooperation under trilateral framework.”

Chinese and Afghan foreign ministers, Qin Gang and Mawlawi Amir Khan Mut­taqi, had arrived in Pakistan a day earli­er to participate the meeting. In addition to attending the fifth round of the trilat­eral dialogue between the three coun­tries, the two foreign ministers also held bilateral discussions with their Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Muttaqi, Afghanistan’s interim for­eign minister, was granted a travel ban exemption by the United Nations Secu­rity Council (UNSC) earlier this month allowing him to travel to Pakistan. He has long been subjected to a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo under UNSC sanctions.

While this was the Chinese foreign minister’s first visit to Pakistan, Muttaqi last travelled to Pakistan in November 2021, just a few months after the Afghan Taliban took control in Kabul.

The visit to Pakistan by the Afghan minister comes in the same week the UN hosted a conference on Afghanistan in Doha, Qatar, without inviting the Afghan government.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a 2,600 km-long border, also known as the Durand Line. However, Muttaqi’s visit comes at a time when Pakistan has seen a dramatic increase in violent attacks in the northwestern province of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa and the southwestern prov­ince of Balochistan, both of which border Afghanistan.

Authorities in Pakistan say the attacks are launched from within Afghan territo­ry by Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an armed group ideologically aligned with the Afghan Taliban.

However, despite the exchange of terse words between the authorities of both countries, Pakistan has continued to hold talks with the Afghan Taliban with­out officially recognising them as the country’s lawful government.

In his address to the Shanghai Coop­eration Organisation (SCO) in India over the weekend, Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari urged the international commu­nity to “meaningfully engage” with the interim Afghan government.

“After being the playground for great powers, time and time again, we owe it to the people of Afghanistan to not re­peat the mistakes of the past,” he said in the speech in the Indian city of Goa.

China, the third participant in the di­alogue, also has significant interests in the other two countries. Beijing is Paki­stan’s key economic and defence part­ner and has invested heavily in Paki­stan, headlining with $ 60 billion in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. The multiple attacks by armed groups have targeted Chinese nationals and their interests in Paki­stan in recent years.

In March 2022, then-Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi also made a surprise visit to Kabul where he met the Taliban leaders “to discuss various issues, in­cluding the extension of political rela­tions, economic, and transit coopera­tion”.

Official sources told The Nation that Pakistan urged Afghanistan to stop the militants from using its soil against Pa­kistan.

The three sides also discussed Afghan­istan’s engagement in the CPEC which will benefit Afghanistan as well as the whole region.

One official said FM Bilawal will hold a bilateral meeting with FM Muttaqi today (May 7) to discuss the issues between the two Muslim-majority countries.

“The FM will share evidences with the Afghan counterpart regarding Afghan link to the recent terror attacks,” said the official.

Enhancing the trade ties will also be discussed when the two FMs meet, said another official.