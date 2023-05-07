Pakistan, China call for alleviating sufferings of Afghan people

Bilawal Bhutto says peace, stability in Afghanistan key to regional development n Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang expresses satisfaction over pace of work on CPEC.

China opposes cold war mentality and bloc confrontation: FM

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China Saturday reiterated their abiding com­mitment to the high-quali­ty development of China Paki­stan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. This came at the fourth round of Pakistan-China Stra­tegic Dialogue in Islamabad on Saturday which was co-chaired by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhu­tto Zardari and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

Later, Foreign Minister Bilaw­al Bhutto Zardari reiterated that peace and stability in Afghani­stan remained vital for the so­cio-economic development, con­nectivity and prosperity of the region. Addressing a joint press conference with the visiting Chi­nese Foreign Minister Qin Gang after holding the 4th Pakistan China Strategic Dialogue, he said “We will continue to work to­gether with all stakeholders for peaceful, stable, prosperous and united Afghanistan.”

While referring to the long-standing and time-tested friendly ties between Pakistan and China, he said the two coun­tries, like in the past, would con­tinue to support each other in the decades to come.

The minister reiterated Pa­kistan’s firm support for China “on all its core issues, including One-China policy, Taiwan, Ti­bet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea”. “We are com­mitted to remaining engaged with China to promote south-south co­operation, especially in light of emerging global concerns like human-induced climate change,” he added. The minister further termed Pakistan-China friend­ship as irreversible, ‘a historic reality and a consensus choice of the two nations’.

Bilawal also expressed grati­tude to the Chinese leadership for its generous and timely as­sistance as their country was facing the meltdown effects of the global economy. About Chi­na-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Bilawal termed it ‘a win-win economic initiative, open to all investors around the world’.

He reiterated Pakistan’s abiding commit­ment to its high-quality development, adding the CPEC remained a shining ex­ample of the Belt and Road cooperation, which spurred the socio-economic de­velopment, job creation and improve­ment in the livelihoods of the people of Pakistan.

Bilawal appreciated China’s “prin­cipled and just stance” on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The foreign minister said that the two countries were celebrating the 72 years of friendship.

During their delegation-level talks, they discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral friendship and ties, adding they were also celebrating the comple­tion of a decade of CPEC.

The foreign minister said that engage­ment of the Afghan authorities was must and it was their consistent message to them ‘help us help you.’

He said they discussed how to best achieve peace and stability in the region, adding to unlock the potential of Afghan­istan for the benefits of the Afghan peo­ple, stability and peace there was criti­cal. For them, he said the core issue, the red line was the issue of terrorism which posed a serious threat to the regional peace and a stumbling block in the way of prosperity of Afghan people.

He said that during his recent SCO-CFM meetings, they discussed different proj­ects within the framework of SCO includ­ing CASA, Trans-Afghan railways, but all these projects hinged upon addressing the security issues in Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese FM Qin Gang said that the all-weather coop­eration and friendship between the two countries had been forged by history and consensus. He thanked Pakistan for its support to China’s core issues and re­iterated support to Pakistan’s territori­al integrity, sovereignty and national de­velopment.

He viewed the increasingly fortified and deepened cooperation between the two countries which was contributing to the world’s peace and development.

Referring to PM Shehbaz’s recent visit, he said, frequent interaction among them would further strength­en the strategic cooperation. He also expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on CPEC and stressed upon ex­ploring new areas of cooperation in ag­riculture and energy.

The Chinese foreign minister said they encouraged Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan and also welcomed quality products from Pakistan into China. He reiterated to continue their all out sup­port to Pakistan’s economic stability in the face of global economic situation and the natural disasters.

He further said that Foreign Minister Bilawal had informed about the mea­sures for protection of Chinese citizens in Pakistan. The Chinese foreign minis­ter said that mutual flights between Pa­kistan and China had become normal.

Qin Gang also acknowledged Paki­stan’s sacrifices and contributions in the fight against terrorism.

About Afghanistan, he stressed that in­ternational community should take con­crete efforts to alleviate sufferings of the Afghan people and expressed the hope that the trilateral dialogue would cre­ate further consensus on the issue of Af­ghanistan among countries of the region. Pakistan and China were committed to help in the reconstruction of Afghani­stan, he added. He also thanked for the warm hospitality extended to him and apprised of his meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi. He said we oppose the cold war mentality and bloc confrontation.

Responding to a question regarding China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue, the Chinese Foreign Minister said this dialogue will help to uphold peace and stability in the region. He said China is ready to support Afghanistan for its economic reconstruc­tion.

He expressed hope that interim Afghan government will embrace inclusive gov­ernance; moderate polices and maintain friendly relations with its neighbours. He urged the international community to take concrete actions to help the Af­ghan people and alleviate their suffer­ings.

Earlier, addressing a delegation-level meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minis­ter at the Foreign Office, he also lauded China’s firm support to Pakistan’s terri­torial integrity, sovereignty and nation­al development as well as China’s prin­cipled and just stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

“There is absolute unison when it comes to the Pak-China strategic part­nership,” he added. He said China had al­ways proved to be a reliable partner and a trusted friend. He said a recent mani­festation of this friendship was reflected by the Chinese assistance in the evacu­ation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan.

Friendship with China was a corner­stone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, he re­iterated.