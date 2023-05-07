Sunday, May 07, 2023
Pakistan is close to my heart, wish to visit soon: Hamza Yousaf

Pakistan is close to my heart, wish to visit soon: Hamza Yousaf
7:43 PM | May 07, 2023
Scotland’s First Minister Hamza Yousaf expressed his personal desire to strengthen relations between Scotland and Pakistan. After meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Mr Yousaf spoke to the media and stated that he is a son of the land of Pakistan and that discussions were held on topics such as mutual trade, education, and environment.

Mr Yousaf pointed out that Pakistan and Scotland have a long-standing historical relationship, and Shehbaz Sharif invited him to visit Pakistan. Mr Yousaf accepted the invitation and stated that he would visit his father's city Mian Channu, as well as his mother's city Faisalabad. He made it clear that he did not discuss Pakistani politics as it is an internal matter of Pakistan.

The first minister also revealed that he received congratulatory messages from his parents' hometowns when he became the first minister of Scotland. He added that Pakistan is close to his heart, and he wishes to go there soon. Furthermore, the number of Pakistani students in Scotland has increased by 150%, indicating the growing ties between the two nations.

