Sunday, May 07, 2023
Pakistan, Uzbekistan to strengthen cultural ties

Amir Muqam meets Uzbek counterpart

Agencies
May 07, 2023
TASHKENT   -    Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam met his counterpart, Minister of Cul­ture and Tourism of the Repub­lic of Uzbekistan Nazarbekov Ozodbek Akhmadovich at May­or’s of Sardara Region Akmal Jan residence.

Minister of Culture and Tour­ism of the Republic of Uzbeki­stan welcomed the Adviser to Prime Minister and said that the two countries have always had friendly and brotherly rela­tions, says a press release here. Adviser to Prime Minister con­veyed his deep gratitude to the government of Uzbekistan, for the generous hospitality. 

During the meeting, they discussed mutual interest is­sues including possibility of strengthening ties in cultural ties between the two brotherly countries. Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan Nazarbekov Ozod­bek Akhmadovich acknowl­edged the potential for coop­eration in the field of cultural heritage and expressed his de­sire to undertake joint ventures on a progressive basis. 

He warmly welcomed the Adviser to Prime Minister in the III Bakhshi International Festival. Nazarbekov Ozod­bek Akhmadovich promised to make concerted efforts to fur­ther promote the cultural and sports exchanges and coopera­tion, so as to deepen mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples of Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

