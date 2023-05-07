PIA hands over lost wallet to passenger

ISLAMABAD - The vigilant staff of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) handed over the lost wallet to its rightful owner.

According to the details, a passenger aboard flight PK-451 from Islamabad to Skardu left his wallet on the plane, but the duty-conscious PIA staff promptly handed it over to the airport administration. Upon announcing the lost item, the airport administration was contacted by the passenger who was present within the airport limits. After verification by the airport manager, the lost wallet was returned to its truthful owner, who expressed his gratitude to the airport administration and PIA staff for their efforts.