Sunday, May 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PIA hands over lost wallet to passenger

PIA hands over lost wallet to passenger
Our Staff Reporter
May 07, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -   The vigilant staff of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) handed over the lost wallet to its rightful owner.

According to the details, a passenger aboard flight PK-451 from Islamabad to Skardu left his wallet on the plane, but the duty-conscious PIA staff promptly handed it over to the airport administration. Upon announcing the lost item, the airport administration was contacted by the passenger who was present within the airport limits. After verification by the airport manager, the lost wallet was returned to its truthful owner, who expressed his gratitude to the airport administration and PIA staff for their efforts.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1683346461.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023