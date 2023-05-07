PM hails WHO’s declaration about end of COVID-19, praises medical community

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sat­urday said a declaration of the World Health Organization (WHO) about the end of the COVID-19 global health emer­gency after three years was a tribute to the outstanding ser­vices of scientists, doctors and health professionals. In a tweet on social media platform Twit­ter, he said, “WHO’s declaration of the end of Covid global health emergency is great news. The fact that a pandemic as danger­ous as Covid-19 that devoured hundreds of thousands of pre­cious lives & brought the world to a grinding halt could be over in three years is a tribute to the outstanding services of scien­tists, doctors, health profes­sionals and others.