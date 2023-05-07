Sunday, May 07, 2023
Police arrest hoax caller

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 07, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD- Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police helpline “Pukar-15” is playing an important role in providing timely assistance to the citizens in case of any emergency.

According to a police spokesman, a citizen called at Islamabad capital police helpline Pukar-15 on Saturday and stated that his father in law and brother in law abused his three children in the jurisdiction of Secretariat police station.

Capital Police Officer Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari took strict notice of the incident and directed the DPO City Area to conduct a transparent investigation and prepare a report of this case. 

Senior officers reached the spot and used modern technology to investigate the incident from every angle and after a thorough investigation, the call of the citizen was found to be a hoax and police registered a case against him and started further legal proceedings.

He also appealed to the citizens to avoid making any kind of hoax calls, because it’s not only wasting the police time but also spreading panic among citizens, he maintained.

