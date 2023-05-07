Police recover hostage after shootout with bandits

Balochistan Police in a joint operation recovered a hostage after exchange of fire with bandits, who was abducted from Rojhan Jamali Dera Allahyar, citing police.

SSPs of Osta Mohammad Hasnain Iqbal and SSP Jaffarabad Mohammad Anwar in a press conference said that the police were informed that an abductee Furqan Soomro being kept by bandits at Begari in Jacobabad.

“The police of two districts conducted raid at the hideout of bandits and after exchange of fire with abductors recovered the hostage,” district police officials said. “Bandits fled from the scene,” police said. The kidnapped person has been recovered in police action without payment of ransom, police officials said. “Our six officials were martyred for recovery of the hostage,” SSP Osta Mohammad said.

Furqan Soomro was kidnapped from Rojhan Jamali 11 days ago.

Recovered hostage Furqan Soomro said that he was kidnapped on April 25 at 9:00pm, when he was travelling from Quetta to Osta Mohammad. “The bandits subjected me of torture. They tied my eyes,” he said.

“I heard intense firing before my recovery by police,” Furqan Soomro told media.