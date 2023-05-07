Sunday, May 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police recover hostage after shootout with bandits

Police recover hostage after shootout with bandits
Web Desk
1:35 PM | May 07, 2023
National

Balochistan Police in a joint operation recovered a hostage after exchange of fire with bandits, who was abducted from Rojhan Jamali Dera Allahyar, citing police.

SSPs of Osta Mohammad Hasnain Iqbal and SSP Jaffarabad Mohammad Anwar in a press conference said that the police were informed that an abductee Furqan Soomro being kept by bandits at Begari in Jacobabad.

“The police of two districts conducted raid at the hideout of bandits and after exchange of fire with abductors recovered the hostage,” district police officials said. “Bandits fled from the scene,” police said. The kidnapped person has been recovered in police action without payment of ransom, police officials said. “Our six officials were martyred for recovery of the hostage,” SSP Osta Mohammad said.

Furqan Soomro was kidnapped from Rojhan Jamali 11 days ago.

Recovered hostage Furqan Soomro said that he was kidnapped on April 25 at 9:00pm, when he was travelling from Quetta to Osta Mohammad. “The bandits subjected me of torture. They tied my eyes,” he said.

Naran-Kaghan road closed due to melting of glacier

“I heard intense firing before my recovery by police,” Furqan Soomro told media.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1683434530.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023