Policeman shot dead by unknown assailants in Karachi

KARACHI-Some unknown assailants shot dead a policeman near Green Bust Stop on Sarjani Morr in Karachi on Saturday.

According to police, a cop, Azeem Iqbal, was coming back to Sarjani Town on his motorcycle after attending a wedding ceremony last night. He wasn’t in his police uniform. Some unknown persons opened fire at him, killing him on the spot. The attackers did not snatch anything from the slain cop. Police found a 30-bore pistol, mobile phone, purse, cash and motorcycle from his possession. He was the resident of Sarjani Town. The body of the slain policeman was shifted to Abbas Shaheed Hospital. Police have started investigation.

Citizen kills 2 dacoits

in North Nazimabad

Separately, a citizen gunned down two alleged dacoits in North Nazimabad, Block D, in Karachi on late Friday night. The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the social media. In could be seen in the footage that a citizen in a silver car took aim at the alleged criminals riding a motorcycle on the road and opened fire at them. One of the alleged dacoits was hit by the bullet in his back and fell down from the motorbike. However, the other alleged dacoit did not stop and rode on. After some distance, the chasing citizen again shot a fire at him. This time the bullet pierced him and he, too, crashed down on the road. According to police, they could not find the trace of the citizen who killed them.

Police also claimed that both the slain persons were dacoits.Police recovered pistols from their possession.