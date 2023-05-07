Sunday, May 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Postgraduate Medical Institute faces finance crisis

APP
May 07, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR      -    Non-disbursement of quarterly funds to Post Graduate Medical Institute Peshawar as a result of the financial crisis in the province and due to the non-release of funds, the stipends of trainee medical officers are also delayed.

A letter written by the CEO of PGMIP clarifying his position to the trainee medical officials informing them about fund crises resulted in the delay of their monthly stipends.

Due to the severe financial crisis, there has been an extraordinary delay in the distribution of monthly stipends to TMOs by the government for the last few months, the letter says.

The CEO also clarified his position and said that due to the non-receipt of scholarships, the household budget of doctors has been affected. Government has been releasing funds to PGMIP on a quarterly basis towards the monthly stipend of TMOs, he said in a letter.

Funeral prayer of martyred teachers offered

He said due to the economic crisis of the province, the Finance Department could not manage to release funds for the distribution of stipends to trainee medical officers.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1683346461.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023