Provincial govts record budget surplus of Rs456 billion in nine months

ISLAMABAD-All four provincial governments recorded a budget surplus of Rs456 billion during the first nine months (July to March) of the current fiscal year, which helped the federal government in restricting its fiscal deficit to 3.7 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

The four provincial governments collectively recorded a budget surplus of Rs456 billion during July to March period of FY2023, as their expenditures remained at Rs3.22 trillion as compared to the revenues of Rs3.68 trillion. The provincial governments’ surplus budget showed that they had not utilized their budgets on development activities in the provinces. They received a major portion of their revenues from the federal government under the National Finance Commission (NFC) award. The provinces could use the revenues in development projects, which would help in generating economic activities and employment generation. However, the provinces as like past have once again failed to utilize their annual budget helping the federal government in restricting its budget deficit.

According to data from the ministry of finance, provincial governments had received Rs2.953 trillion from the federal government under the NFC in the first three quarters of the year 2022-23. Meanwhile, four provinces had collected taxes of only Rs461.88 billion, provincial non-tax collection recorded at Rs105.8 billion.

On the other hand, provinces had spent Rs3.22 trillion and had returned Rs456 billion to the federal government to restrict its budget deficit. The country’s budget deficit – the gap between federal income and expenditures – was recorded at Rs3.078 trillion during July to March period of 2022-23. Primary balance, which is the difference between government’s revenue and its non-interest expenditure, recorded a surplus of Rs503.8 billion, according to the latest data of the ministry of finance.

Under the 7th NFC award, the federal government is bound to transfer 57.5 percent of the resources to the four provinces. The provincial governments get shares from the federal government under NFC award as per the said formula. Punjab gets 51.74 percent, Sindh 24.55 percent, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 14.62pc and Balochistan 9.09 percent.

PUNJAB

Punjab province had recorded a budget surplus of Rs262.5 billion during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year. The expenditures were registered at Rs1.44 trillion as compared to the revenues of Rs1.7 trillion. The major chunk of the revenues came from the federal government under a divisible pool. The Punjab government had received Rs1.455 trillion from the federal government during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year. Meanwhile, the province had generated only Rs212.8 billion from its own sources and non-tax collection recorded at Rs54.086 billion.

SINDH

The province had shown a budget surplus of Rs144.7 billion, as its expenditures were recorded at Rs893.85 billion compared to the revenues of Rs1038.59 billion. The Sindh government has received Rs727 billion from the federal government during the period under review. The Sindh government collected Rs202.5 billion as tax, Rs15.9 billion as non-tax collection and federal loans and grants stood at Rs93.796 billion.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA

The KP’s budget was in surplus of Rs5.397 billion. Expenditures of this province were registered at Rs602.19 billion as compared to the revenues of Rs607.5 billion. The KP’s tax collection was recorded at Rs30.55 billion in the last year and non-tax collection remained at Rs26.669 billion. The province has received Rs484 billion from the federal government under NFC during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year.

BALOCHISTAN

This province had also recorded a surplus budget of Rs43.4 billion. Balochistan expenditures had remained at Rs283.9 billion as compared to the revenues of Rs327.3 billion. Balochistan’s tax collection was recorded at Rs16 billion, non tax collection at Rs9.8 billion and federal loans and grants stood at Rs14.7 billion. The province has received Rs286 billion from the federal government under NFC.