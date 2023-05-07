QWP chief calls for lifting of ban on wheat movement

Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao urged the federal and Punjab governments to cooperate in lifting the ban on wheat movement, during a meeting with a delegation of the party’s women workers at the QWP headquarters in Peshawar, according to a press release.

Aftab Sherpao expressed concern over the skyrocketing prices of flour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the restrictions on its supply from Punjab. He emphasized that this ban has generated discontent among the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and called upon the government to intervene and remove these restrictions to facilitate the people. He further questioned whether Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was being considered part of the country, rejecting the imposition of the ban.

The leader of QWP demanded an immediate end to the unlawful and unconstitutional ban on the transportation of wheat to the province. He apprehended that the prices of flour would continue to rise if the government failed to intervene and take necessary measures to stabilize the rates.

Aftab Sherpao expressed his apprehension regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, urging the government to take corrective steps to restore control. He stressed that without appropriate measures, the law and order situation could worsen, leading to increased insecurity among the people.

Additionally, Aftab Sherpao called on the government to address the natural gas shortage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the provincial capital, and ensure that the consumers’ requirements are adequately met.