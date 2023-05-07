Reconciliation only viable solution to all disputes: Ashrafi

Chairman of Pakistan Ullema Council and Prime Minister's Special Assistant, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi says religion should not be used for politics.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Sunday, he said reconciliation is only viable solution to all disputes.

He said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto did tour India on invitation of Shanghai Cooperation Organization, not on the invitation of India.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that Foreign Minister did a successful tour and pleaded Pakistan's stance on Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to Indian media.

He said frustration of Indian government is proof of Foreign Minister's successful visit of India.

Chairman of Pakistan Ullema Council said a political leader is telling a lie round the clock. He appealed PTI chief to do politics but must consult before speaking on religious matters.

He said that the stance which Army Chief Asim Munir presented at Kakul recently is stance of Pakistan that the Kashmir dispute should be resolved as per UN resolution.

He said nation and Pakistan Army is on same page for defence of motherland.