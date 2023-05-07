Sunday, May 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rescue 1122 divers starts search for tourists bodies in River Neelum

Rescue 1122 divers starts search for tourists bodies in River Neelum
Our Staff Reporter
May 07, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, a Rescue-1122 team has reached Riv­er Neelum in Azad Jammu and Kash­mir (AJK) to search seven residents of Lahore drowned due to falling down of the jeep. The Rescue-1122 special team has set up a command post near the site of the incident to expedite search operation. The expert divers of Rescue-1122 has launched the search operation in Nauseri Dam and up to the area of Challana Check post across western side of the river for the bodies.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1683346461.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023