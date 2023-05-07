Rescue 1122 divers starts search for tourists bodies in River Neelum

LAHORE - On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, a Rescue-1122 team has reached Riv­er Neelum in Azad Jammu and Kash­mir (AJK) to search seven residents of Lahore drowned due to falling down of the jeep. The Rescue-1122 special team has set up a command post near the site of the incident to expedite search operation. The expert divers of Rescue-1122 has launched the search operation in Nauseri Dam and up to the area of Challana Check post across western side of the river for the bodies.