Sec Agriculture stressed implementation on Cotton Action Plan 2023-24

MULTAN - Secretary Agriculture Punjab, If­tikhar Ali Sahu, said on Saturday that implementation on cotton action plan 2023-24 would make possible to obtain 3 billion dol­lars foreign exchange. Cultiva­tion of cotton on a large area was a challenging task for which the district administration, agricul­ture department and other stake­holders are working together. Secretary Agriculture Punjab If­tikhar Ali Sahu expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting held at Commis­sioner’s office Dera Ghazi Khan regarding cotton cultivation.

Commissioner DG Khan divi­sion, Dr Nasir Mahmood, DCs DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur, Director General Agriculture Extension Punjab Dr. Anjum Ali, Director General Agriculture Pest Warning Rana Faqir Ahmed, and other officials were present.

Secretary agriculture further said that 9,71,000 acres area was being brought under cotton cultivation across DG Khan divi­sion for which district adminis­tration is providing full support to agriculture department field staff so that the desired targets of cotton cultivation and pro­duction could be achieved.

He directed the irrigation de­partment to ensure availabil­ity of canal water during cot­ton cultivation so that cotton sowing could be completed on time. Secretary also asked the Agriculture Extension and Pest Warning department to provide technical guidance and support to the farmers by going into the field and to compile data of all farmers.