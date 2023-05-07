Sunday, May 07, 2023
 Secretary visits wheat center, express dismay over lethargic attitude of staff

Agencies
May 07, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD    -   Punjab Local Government and Community Develop­ment (LG&CD) Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmad visited Wheat Procurement Center Sammundri here on Satur­day and expressed dismay over lethargic attitude of center staff. The secretary all of sudden reached at the wheat center and inspected the procurement process. He interacted the farmers present at the center and inquired from them about the distribution of Bardana (gunny bags) and purchase of wheat. The secretary also checked record of the center and reviewed the achieved target. He ex­pressed displeasure over laziness and lethargy of the center staff and warned that they should accelerate their efforts to accomplish the revised target of wheat pro­curement drive, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them without any discrimination.

