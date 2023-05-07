Sindh LG by-elections: Polling suspended in Hyderabad after

Following the brawl between groups during Sindh LG by-elections, the polling has been posted in Hyderabad’s UC 119.

As per details, two groups of candidates contesting an election in UC 119 of Hyderabad clashed and during the process, the ballot papers and lists were ‘looted.’

The policemen were also mistreated by the supporters of the candidates, while the polling staff was also forced to leave the polling.

Getting information about the clash, the provincial election commissioner and the district returning officer suspended the polling in UC 119 of Hyderabad.

It may be noted that the by-elections for the remaining 56 seats of Local bodies in five divisions of Sindh are underway.

The polling process started at eight in the morning and will continue till five in the evening without any break in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad Divisions.

For the 56 seats, there are a total 434 candidates in the run while more than six hundred and 90 thousand male and female voters will use their right to franchise to elect their local representatives.

Sindh government has made elaborate security arrangements and appointed more than seven thousand police personnel to perform duties around polling stations.