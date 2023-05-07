SP of Rawalpindi police falls prey to stray bullet

Rawalpindi-The Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Faisal Saleem was rushed to the emergency department of Holy Family Hospital after a stray bullet fired by jubilant guests of a marriage ceremony hit him in head last night in limits of Police Station New Town, informed sources on Saturday.

Injury of a senior police officer by a stray bullet sprang up the whole police force of Rawalpindi division leading to a massive search operation in the area resulting in the arrest of 33 suspects. A case has also been registered against the accused under multiple sections including attempted murder and 7 (Anti-Terrorism Act), they said.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani and SSP Operations Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi also rushed to the hospital to enquire about the health of injured SP, according to a police spokesman.

According to sources, SP Rawal Division Faisal Ali along with his team arrived in HFH to inquire about the victims of the Pirwadhai firing incident at 11:45pm when a stray bullet pierced into his head. Blood started oozing from the head of the police officer while his subordinates rushed him to the ER Department where doctors provided him medical treatment, they said.

Sources disclosed that before the occurrence of the incident, a police party led by SHO PS New Town SI Raja Aizaz was carrying out a raid on Khanzada House located in New Perian where the jubilant guests of a marriage ceremony were resorting to aerial firing. Police also faced strife resistance on part of guests of the marriage ceremony and held some 28 guests from the spot. However, the groom namely Shahzaib Khan Ali along with 20 unknown accused managed to escape from the scene, they said.

The detained guests were shifted to a police station for further investigation, sources said.

Inspector Sajjad Ul Hassan, the spokesman to CPO, when contacted, confirmed the occurrence of the incident saying police held 33 accused after filing a case against them under attempted murder and terrorism charges. He said that police have also recovered a Kalashnikov, 12 bore rifle, 2 pistols, bullets and liquor from the house.

Further investigation was on, he said. He said that police also carried out a search operation in New Perian and suburbs to arrest the fleeing accused.

In a statement, CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that the condition of SP Faisal Salim is stable and he is out of danger. He said that the Punjab government had imposed a ban on aerial firing and use of fireworks during marriage ceremonies in order to protect the lives of the public. He said that those involved in committing heinous crimes and violating the ban would be arrested soon.

On the other hand, Pirwadhai police have also launched a manhunt to arrest the accused involved in gunning down a man and injuring six others on Bokra Road, informed sources. A case has been registered against the accused under murder, attempted murder and terrorism charges. According to sources, Said Gull lodged a complaint with PS Pirwadhai that he along with his brother Mian Gull, Shehzada Taimoor and Muhammad Riaz were heading towards home after shutting their shop located at Bokra Road when all of sudden Mubashir loaded with pistol, Alyan, Arslan, Ali and four unknown persons appeared from somewhere and opened indiscriminate firing on them. Resultantly, Mian Gull suffered fatal bullet injuries to the chest and fell down on the road, the applicant told police. Ali Raza also shot and injured six other persons and fled from the scene. He said locals moved the victims to HFH in private cars where his brother Mian Gull died. He said the reason behind the attack by Shahid is a fight between children.

Police registered a case and began investigation, sources said.