Sunday, May 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Tariq Afridi elected PHC Bar president

APP
May 07, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR     -    Tariq Afridi Advocate of Grand Alliance secured 985 votes and was elected president Peshawar High Court (PHC) Bar Association defeating his rivals in a tough contest.

Lajbar Khan was elected general secretary, Sawar Khan as vice president, Noor Wali Khan as joint secretary while Nida Khan Advocate was elected finance secretary of PHC Bar.

A tough competition was witnessed among three candidates for the slot of general secretary, two candidates for vice president, three candidates for joint secretary and two candidates for finance secretary.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1683346461.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023