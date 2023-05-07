Tariq Afridi elected PHC Bar president

PESHAWAR - Tariq Afridi Advocate of Grand Alliance secured 985 votes and was elected president Peshawar High Court (PHC) Bar Association defeating his rivals in a tough contest.

Lajbar Khan was elected general secretary, Sawar Khan as vice president, Noor Wali Khan as joint secretary while Nida Khan Advocate was elected finance secretary of PHC Bar.

A tough competition was witnessed among three candidates for the slot of general secretary, two candidates for vice president, three candidates for joint secretary and two candidates for finance secretary.