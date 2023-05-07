Teenage girl abducted, gang raped in Ratodero

LARKANA-A 15-years-old girl was allegedly ‘abducted’ and ‘gang-raped’ by multiple suspects in Ratodero area of Sindh, after which she was shifted to Chandka Hospital in a critical condition, police told media on Saturday. According to the details provided by the police, multiple suspects allegedly abducted a teenager girl resident of Mohammadi Colony and subjected her to rape in the Nader Shah area of Rato Dero.

The family members of the victim transferred her to Chandka Hospital in a critical condition. According to rescue sources, the affected girl has gone through a surgery and been shifted to the ICU.

Upon receiving the information of the incident, the Sindh police have ordered an investigation into the matter.