Sunday, May 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Teenage girl abducted, gang raped in Ratodero

Faryal Talpur takes notice of rape incident in Ratodero

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

LARKANA-A 15-years-old girl was allegedly ‘abducted’ and ‘gang-raped’ by multiple suspects in Ratodero area of Sindh, after which she was shifted to Chandka Hospital in a critical condition, police told media on Saturday. According to the details provided by the police, multiple suspects allegedly abducted a teenager girl resident of Mohammadi Colony and subjected her to rape in the Nader Shah area of Rato Dero.

The family members of the victim transferred her to Chandka Hospital in a critical condition. According to rescue sources, the affected girl has gone through a surgery and been shifted to the ICU.

Upon receiving the information of the incident, the Sindh police have ordered an investigation into the matter.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1683346461.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023