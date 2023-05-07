The absolute failure of Satpara dam  

At Satpara dam, where 13 billion rupees were spent to generate 13 MW of electricity, the project has failed to produce even 3 MW. As a result, the town is facing a worse breakdown. The main source of water for the Soong Waterway was to be brought through a tunnel, but the contractor ran away, leaving the situation quite embarrassing for residents. Commercial activity has ground to a halt, and tourism is on life support.

Unfortunately, both the provincial and federal governments seem to be ignoring the situation and failing to resolve the issues. The disconnection company of Razzaq Daud has played havoc with projects, as a number of leaks have been found, and local clay is being used for temporary filling. It is said that the company paid a huge amount of Rs240 million to a supplier, a local influential person, for transportation of local clay that was not tested in a lab. I urge the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of this grave situation and provide relief to the residents of Skardu.

SHAKIR H SHAMIM,

Skardu,