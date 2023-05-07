Thousands cheer on Charles III as UK coronation party begins

LONDON-Thousands of people turned central London red, white and blue on Saturday, with a sea of Union Jack flags lining the streets for the coronation of King Charles III. While the coronation service was itself a sombre and sober affair, a celebratory atmosphere filled the British capital and beyond, despite wet weather. Crowds across the capital cheered in unison as the crown was placed on King Charles III’s head at 12.02 pm (11:02 GMT). On The Mall outside Buckingham Palace, the most fervent royal fanatics got the party started hours before the ceremony began, with some camping out for days to secure a prime spot for the historic event. As the royal procession passed on the way to Westminster Abbey, a forest of arms rose as people captured images of the king with their mobile phones.

Street vendors joined the hardcore supporters in the clamour to see the monarch’s golden coach, with one man bellowing out “God Save the King”. “We’ve been here since five (am)”, said proud fan Alison Marschall, as she showed off her video of the procession. But not everyone was in a celebratory mood, with scores of republican protesters -- many dressed in yellow and waving banners saying “Not my king” -- gathered at Trafalgar Square. “I’m here because I want to protest against this outdated monarchy, I want to protest because you shouldn’t be head of state based on who you were born from,” said republican Jane, in her 30s. Hours earlier, London’s Metropolitan police arrested several organisers from the anti-monarchy group Republic, in a move denounced by Human Rights Watch as draconian and “alarming”. At Whitehall, the road leading to Westminster Abbey, crowds cheered and waved flags when the carriage with the king and queen passed by. Emma Cuthbert, 40, said seeing the procession was “brilliant”, adding “I’ve come a long way to see this, so I’ll be staying here all day.” Among the early birds on The Mall was Caryl Hall, 55, and her teenage children. “I’m excited. There’s a good vibe, good atmosphere -- friendly, happy, patriotic,” said Hall, draped in a flag with a plastic crown on her head. “It was hard to wake up the teenagers but this is part of history,” added the South African, who was standing on a stool to get a good view.

Princes Harry, Andrew benched on third row at coronation

Princes Harry and Andrew attended the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday but were relegated to the third row of the royal family seating, with no formal role in proceedings. Charles’s younger son Harry and his American wife Meghan quit royal duties in 2020 and have since unleashed a string of barbed attacks on the monarchy. Andrew, the king’s eldest brother, has been frozen out over his past association with the disgraced late US financier Jeffrey Epstein and a related sexual abuse allegation which was settled out of court. Driven in a state car from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in London, part of the crowd in a grandstand in front of the palace booed as Andrew went past. Harry, 38, the Duke of Sussex, and 63-year-old Andrew, the Duke of York, arrived at the abbey with other members of the royal family. It is the first time Harry has joined his family since subjecting them to a torrent of stinging criticism in his recent memoir “Spare” and in a series of television interviews. Meghan has remained in California with the couple’s young children, thereby avoiding potentially awkward interactions with her in-laws.

Former British Army captain Harry, who served in Afghanistan, was wearing a morning suit with his medals, while Andrew -- who flew Royal Navy helicopters in the 1982 Falklands War -- wore his robes as a knight of the garter.

People thronged Hyde Park to watch coronation event on big screen

Apart from the Westminster Abbey where the coronation ceremony of King Charles III was observed, hundreds of people gathered at the Hyde Park to witness the spectacular event on a huge screen, televising the ceremony live. Last time, the ceremony of coronation was observed in 1953. Perhaps, that was the reason people were eager to ensure their presence in the coronation. People from all age groups gathered at the Hyde Park, holding the national flag and braving the rain. The police force, both male and female, and volunteers were deployed on the roads, guiding the people towards the venue and politely requesting them to be on the pavements. Resultantly, the long queues of the people peacefully ended up in the Hyde Park.

Most of them, especially the elderly audience, were enthusiastic to watch the ceremony, fearing that they may not be able to watch the next coronation in their lives. Parents with their children ensured their presence so that they can tell their grandchildren to have witnessed this historic event.

Some of the people interviewed by APP, showed their profound respect to the royal legacy. “This event is actually an over a thousand years old tradition,” said Nick Amey. Responding to a question regarding expenses incurred on maintaining the symbolic monarchy, he said “such events bring us massive revenue from across the world, as tourists from all over the world come to see them.” His wife, Caroline Amey, seconds him. She says that the coronation-like events support small businesses. According to her, it is a show of unity for people from different cultures, languages and regions who came here to express their love with the King.

Attired in a dress made of the UK flag, 70-something Linda Mayo came to watch the ceremony along with her spouse and son from Norwich—around 120 miles from London. The event was “very traditional and very moving” for her. We needed to be here to see this historic event in person and this event is something we don’t see in our lives.” She said that the newly-crowned king is modern and “he is for everyone, including for people from all nationalities and different religions.”

Recalling the memories relating to former Princess of Wales Diana, Kate Morley, who hails from Derby, she said that she remembers the day Lady Diana died in a road accident. “She was a national icon. She left us a very big legacy.” Nevertheless, she said that the new queen, Camilla, have also different good qualities.

A tourist from Colombia, Anita, said that the coronation was so interesting and significant for the nation which was “a whole show.” She termed it a proud moment for the UK nationals as well as for the tourists. “It is how we can learn about the transformation of hundreds of years old ruling system”.

Later, the King Charles and Queen Camilla made an appearance from the Buckingham Palace balcony and waived to the thousands of people, most of them came there early in the morning to find a suitable place to watch the ceremony. They welcomed the new king by waiving their union jacks towards the balcony.