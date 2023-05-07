Torch for 34th National Games kindled at Mazar-e-Quaid   

LAHORE - The National Games Torch for the 34th National Games 2023 was kindled at Quaid-e-Azam Mazar in Karachi during a colorful ceremony held on Saturday. According to Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Secretary M Khalid Mahmood, “It was a momentous occasion for all those who attended, and the beginning of a journey that will inspire and unite the nation. “The Torch was officially handed over to Babar Yousafzai and Durra Baloch of the Government of Balochistan by Muhammad Jahangir, Deputy Secretary General POA, signifying the start of the Torch Relay. Ahmed Ali Rajput, SOA Secretary, received the Torch from the Government of Balochistan and handed it over to Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput. The Torch was then carried by hockey Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, and other international athletes at Quaid-e-Azam Mazar in accordance with the traditions of the Olympic Games. “The Torch was then transported to Iqra University, Karachi, where it was received by Dr. Wasim Qazi, Vice Chancellor/President of Iqra University, during a ceremony. Saeed Ghani, Minister for Information, Labor & Human Resources, Government of Sindh, was the Chief Guest at the event.