Traders apprise Chief Collector Customs of Pak-Afghan trade issues

Peshawar - A delegation of businessmen met with the newly appointed Chief Collector Customs, Fayyaz Anwar, and informed him about the issues that are causing hindrances in the smooth sailing of Pak-Afghan trade.

The delegation, led by President Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi of the Frontier Customs Agents’ Association (FCAA), congratulated Fayyaz Anwar on his appointment and expressed hope that he would consider the problems faced by the business community of the province. The delegation members included Khalid Shazad from the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PA JCCI), Imtiaz Ahmad, Vice President of FCAA, and Mian Waheed Shah, General Secretary of FCAA.

During the meeting, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, who also serves as the Director of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PA JCCI), praised the previous Chief Collector Customs, Muhammad Saleem, for his services in promoting commerce and trade in the region. He mentioned that Fayyaz Anwar’s previous experience as the Director of Transit Trade in Peshawar would make him well-informed about the issues faced by the business community.

The participants of the meeting informed Chief Collector Customs that currently, hundreds of provisional Customs Licences are being issued at the Custom stations of Torkhem, Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi, and Angoor Ada. As a result, numerous illegal practices are observed daily. They demanded the cancellation of all provisional licenses and the issuance of new licenses to candidates who pass the qualification examination.

The delegation also raised the issue of slow processing of goods clearance at border posts, primarily due to inspections conducted by various departments, including the Frontier Corps, National Logistics Cell (NLC), and others. They explained that the lengthy inspections by different departments cause delays in clearing goods-laden trucks, leading to the spoilage of perishable goods and significant losses for the business community.

The delegation members requested the NLC to expedite the construction work and complete the project by June 2023, as per the stipulated time.

Zia Sarhadi mentioned that since the Azhakhel dry port is not operational, exporters are currently sending their consignments in private trucks. Consequently, all exportable items, such as gems, marble, handicrafts, furniture, honey, carpets, and matchsticks, are being booked from Karachi port.

Similarly, the Afghan cargo goods, which used to be transported by railway from Karachi to Peshawar and Chaman, are now directly coming from Karachi port to Torkhem. This has resulted in more than 200 Custom Clearing Agents becoming unemployed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Collector Customs, Fayyaz Anwar, assured the business community of full cooperation. He stated that the issues raised by the delegation would be given due consideration and resolved promptly by issuing appropriate directives to the relevant staff of the Collectorate.

Mr Anwar expressed his agreement with the issues raised by the delegation members and assured them that he would take appropriate action on all the suggestions made by the businessmen.