Pakistan hosted a trilateral dialogue with China and Afghanistan a day after the arrival of foreign ministers from both countries–Qin Gang and Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi respectively. Special focus was directed towards the objective of ensuring that peace and security prevails in Afghanistan for the sake of the millions suffering, and the region as a whole. However, not much else was divulged about the talks held and meanwhile, reports of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) forging a nexus with Baloch separatists have been casting doubt over whether conflict can be subdued in this regard. We need a more direct approach when it comes to Afghanistan but it seems as though the government jumps around the issue entirely, rather than facing it.

The last few months have been a reminder of what living in Pakistan was like when terrorism was on the rise. Recent attacks killed many, and injured hundreds of people in KP and Balochistan primarily. In fact, this precarious situation has even threatened most ongoing CPEC projects that have been halted after various deadly attacks on Chinese officials and Pakistan’s inability to offer the kind of protection needed in such times.

The common narrative is that it is the rise of the Afghan Taliban that brought power back to bodies like the TTP that have become emboldened, especially after knowing they have Afghan backing–if not militarily or economically, then at least ideologically. This, in and of itself, is a powerful tool that has encouraged violence and merciless killings in Pakistan. In response, both governments have exchanged terse words with one another but not much has been settled. This inaction further gives groups like the TTP to recruit militants and expand operations, which they have successfully been doing. The TTP is now expected to have partnered up with Baloch separatists, leading to more complex problems being cultivated.

Our policy on Afghanistan has always been flimsy at best. We need decisive action, and the trilateral dialogue should be the perfect opportunity through which we gauge what all can be done. We have the support of our long-time ally, China. Now, all we need to do is agree upon an approach that will not only curb terrorism within Pakistan but bring about a sense of stability and legitimacy in Afghanistan so that millions of innocent people can escape their persecuted lives.