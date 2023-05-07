Two Chinese traditional medicines complete clinical trials in Pakistan

BEIJING - The clini­cal trials of two traditional Chi­nese medicines, Houtou Jian­weiling tablets and Fuke qianjin capsules have been completed in Pakistan, according to the re­sults announced by a Pakistani clinical research body. In this re­gard, the test conclusion report of the randomized double-blind human clinical trials was pre­sented at a ceremony held at the International Center for Chem­ical and Biological Sciences (IC­CBS), China Economic Net re­ported on Saturday. The two clinical trials were conducted by the International Joint Lab­oratory of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ethnic Medicine of Hunan University of Chinese Medicine (HUCM) and Sino-Pa­kistan TCM Clinic Research Cen­ter of ICCBS in Karachi. This is another breakthrough after HUCM promoted Yinhuang Qin­gfei Capsule to become the first Chinese patent medicine enter­ing Pakistan in 2019. A delega­tion of 16 Chinese researchers and industrialists from central China’s Hunan Province visited Pakistan and participated in the event. They also participated in the dialogue for collaboration in the fields of traditional medicine, biotechnology and public health between China and members of the Organization of Islamic Co­operation (OIC). Dai Aiguo, Pres­ident of HUCM, said that the ac­ceptance of Chinese medicine in Pakistan is increasing, and the cooperation between the two countriesâ€™ traditional medi­cines is gaining momentum. “In future, the two sides will car­ry out exchange and coopera­tion in a greater scope, wider field and deeper level”, Dai said. During the visit to the Universi­ty of Karachi, the HUCM and IC­CBS discussed and exchanged views on the construction of Si­no-Pakistan TCM Research Cen­ter, the Atta-ur-Rahman Acade­mician Workstation and three other platforms. The two sides showed interest in cooperation and signed a cooperation frame­work agreement. “China and Pakistan have vast scope for co­operation in TCM. The success­ful trial of these two medicines in Pakistan marks a new achieve­ment of HUCM’s International Joint Laboratory. It also a remark­able step that will promote coop­eration in TCM between China and Pakistan,” Dai said. The visit marked a new round of ten-year engagement since HUCM and IC­CBS signed a cooperation agree­ment in 2013. Fruitful results have been achieved in scientif­ic research, academic exchanges and personnel training between the two sides. More enterprises, experts and scholars will be en­gaged in this field in the future, according to HUCM.