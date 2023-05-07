Two ex MPAs, other important political figures join PPP

MULTAN - Two ex-MPAs and many other ticket holders of various political parties joined the Pakistan People’s Party, here on Saturday. In a ceremony held at People’s Party Secretariat, ex-MPA PTI Syed Muhammad Qaim Ali Shamsi, ticket holder national assembly Abdul Ghaffor Araen, Ex vice district Nazim Syed Ali Raza, ex-President PML-N tehsil Alipur Dr Rana Muhammad Arshid, ex MPA Syed Jameel Shah and many other important politicians from south Punjab joined Pakistan People Party. President PPP South Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood welcomed the politicians and stated that they reposed confidence in leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Ex-President Asif Ali Zardari. On this occasion, the local leadership of PPP including Provincial Senior Vice President South Punjab Khawaja Rizwan Aalam, Abdul Qadir Shaheen and many others were also present.
MEPCO REMAINS ON TOP WITH 98PC RECOVERY IN APRIL
Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) remained on top position across the country with a monthly recovery of 98 percent during April 2023. Managing Director Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) Islamabad has congratulated the Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana and all the staff for ensuring maximum recovery.
According to the monthly recovery report, MEPCO has continued its excellent performance by recovering 98 percent which is high than the all electricity distribution companies across the country. CEO MEPCO appreciated the performance of all the employees across the region for performing their duties with honesty and responsibility, said a press release issued here.