Two ex MPAs, other important political figures join PPP

MULTAN - Two ex-MPAs and many other ticket holders of various politi­cal parties joined the Pakistan People’s Party, here on Satur­day. In a ceremony held at Peo­ple’s Party Secretariat, ex-MPA PTI Syed Muhammad Qaim Ali Shamsi, ticket holder national assembly Abdul Ghaffor Araen, Ex vice district Nazim Syed Ali Raza, ex-President PML-N teh­sil Alipur Dr Rana Muhammad Arshid, ex MPA Syed Jameel Shah and many other impor­tant politicians from south Punjab joined Pakistan People Party. President PPP South Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood welcomed the poli­ticians and stated that they re­posed confidence in leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Ex-President Asif Ali Zardari. On this occasion, the local leadership of PPP in­cluding Provincial Senior Vice President South Punjab Kha­waja Rizwan Aalam, Abdul Qa­dir Shaheen and many others were also present.

MEPCO REMAINS ON TOP WITH 98PC RECOVERY IN APRIL

Multan Electric Power Com­pany (MEPCO) remained on top position across the country with a monthly recovery of 98 per­cent during April 2023. Manag­ing Director Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) Is­lamabad has congratulated the Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bhar­wana and all the staff for ensur­ing maximum recovery.

According to the monthly re­covery report, MEPCO has con­tinued its excellent performance by recovering 98 percent which is high than the all electricity distribution companies across the country. CEO MEPCO ap­preciated the performance of all the employees across the region for performing their duties with honesty and responsibility, said a press release issued here.