Two robbers tortured to death in Karachi

Two robbers were caught and tortured to death by the local residents in Karachi’s Orangi Town.

According to details, three robbers were caught red-handed by the outrageous crowd in Orangi Town’s Sector 14C. The masses tortured two dacoits to death, while the third one managed to flee from the scene.

The bodies were moved to Jinnah Hospital. The identity of the dacoits could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

The police said a motorcycle used by the robbers was recovered. They further said robbers killed a man during a robbery at a grocery store yesterday،

Shortly before the incident, the robbers also snatched a motorcycle from outside the wedding hall۔

Earlier this year, two dacoits were killed another was taken into custody in injured condition after an alleged police encounter in the port city.