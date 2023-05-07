Over 6.5 percent, or more than 3 out of 10 people, are facing unemployment issues in Pakistan. According to statistics, the unemployment rate in urban areas has increased from 2 percent to 10.1 percent, and in rural areas, it has increased from 4.3 percent to 5 percent. It is disheartening to see that even educated and experienced individuals are struggling to find jobs in a country where the inflation crisis is fluctuating day by day.

The issue of unemployment is not a new one; for the past three to four years, thousands of people have been jobless. The situation is particularly dangerous because joblessness can lead to frustration, drug addiction, theft, violence, and street crimes. Such behavior has severe consequences, not only for the individuals but also for the country. Jobless individuals can also commit suicide when they are unable to cope with their situation. According to statistics, 736 people committed suicide due to unemployment.

We are only discussing the issue of unemployment, leaving aside other issues related to how our country is being run and how people are living in it. The poor governance and corruption of our politicians are not only destroying the country but also halting the lives of common people. The government needs to take this issue seriously, as it is affecting a large number of people. All the causes of unemployment need to be addressed in a timely manner.

BAKHTAWAR BADAL,

Karachi.